Pyongyang, October 10: North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un addressed a gathering of hundreds in Pyongyang on Saturday, as the country observed the annual military parade. In his keynote address, Kim reiterated the claim that "no COVID-19 infection" has been recorded in the country, even as the pandemic continues to rage in most parts of the world. North Korea Military Parade 2020 Live Streaming: Watch Kim Jong Un's Live Address and Pyongyang's Military Prowess at NK News.

Kim, in his speech, wished health to people across the world who are suffering from coronavirus. He added that the virus has failed to dent North Korea. The Supreme Leader said that he was grateful "not a single person" in the North had contracted the coronavirus that has swept the world since emerging in neighbouring China.

Kim's focus on COVID-19 in his military day parade comes days after the President of archrival United States, Donald Trump, contracted the lethal infection. The latter's condition, however, has improved over the past week and he is scheduled to rejoin the campaign trail for the upcoming presidential elections.

'Will Continue to Strengthen Our Military'

#BREAKING N. Korea's Kim: 'We will continue to strengthen our military' pic.twitter.com/gpBG4XWMQr — AFP news agency (@AFP) October 10, 2020

In a sharp message to "adversarial nations", apparently the US and its regional ally South Korea, Kim said the North would continue to strengthen its weapon arsenal and work on overall military development despite apprehension being raised by some countries.

At the military parade on Saturday, speculations were also rife that Kim would announce the test-fire of a new intercontinental ballistic missile. No such announcement was, however, reported by the time preliminary reports had emerged.

The military parade is annually observed by North Korea to mark the foundation day of ruling Workers' Party. This year, the event marks the 75th anniversary of the party's formation. The culutary and military demonstrations were organised in Pyongyang despite the pandemic which has barred such events in most parts of the world.

