A man in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad found a lizard in his McDonald's soft drink. The man, Bhargav Joshi, had gone to the outlet with his friend to have a meal. The men were drinking Coke at McDonald’s when they spotted a lizard in one of their drinks. Soon after this discovery, Joshi shared a video on Twitter. Joshi tagged McDonald’s Twitter handle. Joshi said that the area manager laughed over complaint and told him that he"ll check CCTV Cameras.

Check Tweet:

Ahmedabad | Lizard was found in my soft drink at a McDonald's outlet. Area manager laughed over complaint& told us that he'll check (CCTV)cameras. He didn't return, meanwhile, order continues. When we pressed them to take action,they offered to return bill amount: B Joshi (25.05) pic.twitter.com/vi8pwX0C4k — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2022

Watch Video:

Here is video of this incidents happens with me...@McDonalds pic.twitter.com/UiUsaqjVn0 — Bhargav joshi (@Bhargav21001250) May 21, 2022

