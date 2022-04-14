Windhoek, April 14: Namibia has suspended imports of live poultry, birds and poultry products from the United States after outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, the Namibian Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform said in a statement.

Namibia's veterinary services on Wednesday said it has, with immediate effect, suspended the import and transit movement of live poultry, birds, raw poultry products, live ostriches and ostrich products from the US, Xinhua news agency reported. Bird Flu Outbreak: Should Eggs and Chickens Be Avoided? Here's What WHO Recommends.

It said consignments of poultry products packed from January 15 would be rejected and returned or destroyed at the importers' cost.

