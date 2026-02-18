Pakistan faces a high-stakes encounter against Namibia on 18 February 2026, at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground. With their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 qualification hopes hanging in the balance, fans across Pakistan can access the match via free-to-air telecast and various digital platforms. Following a heavy defeat to India earlier this week, the Men in Green must secure a victory to avoid an early exit from the tournament. Pakistan vs Namibia Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 35.

How to Watch PAK vs NAM Free Telecast on PTV Sports and PTV Home?

The Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC) has confirmed it will provide a free live telecast of the match on PTV Sports. This comes as part of the ICC's long-term broadcast deal with PTV and Myco, which runs through 2027.

The state broadcaster’s coverage ensures that the match is accessible to households nationwide without the need for a premium subscription. Additionally, the ICC has introduced an Urdu commentary feed for this tournament, which will be available during the broadcast to cater to the local audience.

Pakistan vs Namibia Digital Streaming Options

For viewers preferring to watch on mobile devices or computers, several digital platforms are providing live coverage. While some services may require a data package or basic registration, the following apps are the official partners for the T20 World Cup 2026 in Pakistan:

Tamasha

Myco

Tapmad

ARY Zap

PAK vs NAM Context

The fixture is a must-win for Pakistan following their 61-run loss to arch-rivals India. Currently sitting third in Group A, a win today would likely propel them into the Super 8 stage. However, a defeat or even a washout would result in their elimination, allowing the United States to progress alongside India. Colombo Weather and Rain Forecast Live for PAK vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 Match.

Namibia, though already out of contention after three losses, remains a potential banana skin for the Pakistani side. The African nation will be looking to sign off with an upset, especially as they prepare for their role as co-hosts of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2026 02:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).