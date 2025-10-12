A 1980 Bell 222 helicopter (tail number N222EX), owned by aviation influencer Eric Nixon, crashed in Huntington Beach near Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon, leaving five people injured. The crash occurred around 2 pm near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Huntington Street, officials said. Huntington Beach Fire Department confirmed that two occupants were rescued from the wreckage, while three pedestrians were also hurt in the incident. All five victims were hospitalised. Videos from the scene have gone viral. Helicopter Crash in California: Medical Chopper Crashes Onto Sacramento’s Highway 50, Videos Capture Moment of Air Accident.

Huntington Beach Helicopter Crash: 5 Injured as Eric Nixon’s Bell 222 Goes Down

JUST IN: Helicopter crashes near Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/5MdwrPwhfu — BNO News (@BNONews) October 11, 2025

WATCH: Man nearly hit by helicopter during crash near Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/TPpIMvPGqd — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) October 11, 2025

#𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: 🚨Officials report that five people have been taken to the hospital following a helicopter crash in #Huntington Beach, Los Angeles. Emergency crews rescued two individuals trapped in the wreckage, while three others were injured on the street. The cause of the… pic.twitter.com/SgSRw5zX8Y — Jahangir (@jahangir_sid) October 12, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of BNO News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

