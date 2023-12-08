Nelson, December 8: A young man from New Zealand's Nelson pleaded guilty for video recording himself having sex with a drunk teenager and posting it to a Snapchat group named "Lads Night". The young man who was 19 at that time intoxicated the victim to the point where she could hardly comprehend what was happening. He then filmed the whole act without the consent of the girl and shared it with the Snapchat group. The young man received an 11-month home detention sentence in the Nelson District Court on Thursday, December 4 for charges stemming from his actions two years ago.

As per reports in nzherald.co.nz, the accused met the victim for the first time in 2020 when the girl was either 14 or 15 years of age. Subsequently, the pair started chatting on Snapchat, and he would occasionally provide the girl and her friends with alcohol, chauffeuring them around the town. The tragic incident took place in June 2021, when the victim who was staying with her friend visited the man's house. The accused reportedly picked the girl and her friend up and drove them to his house where he gave them vodka and all started drinking. Following this, the girl and the young man got initiate. Drunk Teens Wake Up on Barcelona Flight After Night Out, Girl Says 'Thought I Died and Was on My Way to Heaven'.

It was on this occasion, he reportedly placed his belt around the victim's neck and told her to say “f*** the Wallabies” repeatedly, having just watched a rugby match between the Australian team and the All Blacks. He then released the video on the Snapchat group and accidentally posted it to his Snapchat story feed, which was broadcasted to all his followers. Realising the severity of his actions, he promptly deleted the video from his story feed; however, not before a minimum of 10 of his followers had already viewed it. Punjab Shocker: Drunk Man Attempts To Rape 7-Year-Old Girl in Ludhiana; Booked.

The man whose identity was not revealed by nzherald.co.nz was sentenced in the Nelson District Court to 11 months’ home detention. He faces charges of engaging in unlawful connection with a person under 16, knowingly creating an objectionable publication, possessing and knowingly distributing an objectionable publication (specifically, a video of him having sex with a girl under 16), along with three charges related to supplying alcohol to a minor.

