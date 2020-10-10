Pyongyang, October 10: North Korea Military Parade 2020 was scheduled today, as the totalitarian country marked the annual event to display its military prowess. At the parade held in Pyongyang, Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un delivered an address to the hundreds of attendees. The speech of Kim, along with the military and cultural demonstrations, was streamed live on NK News. North Korea May Conduct Underwater-Launched Ballistic Missile Test: South Korean Military Official.

The state-broadcaster began airing the much-anticipated military parade on Saturday evening, hours after it was speculated that the country's media would not present the event to an international audience. Experts had claimed that a secrecy could be maintained as Pyongyang was expected to test an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile.

Watch Live Streaming of North Korea Military Parade 2020

The military parade in North Korea is observed annually on the foundation day of ruling Workers' Party. This year, the date also marks the 75th anniversary of the political entity being led by the Jong-Un family.

Kim, in his address, wished good health to people across the world who have been infected by coronavirus. He also reiterated the claim that "no person" in North Korea has contracted COVID-19 so far.

In a warning to the country's adversaries - apparently the United States and its regional ally South Korea - Kim said the North would continue to "strengthen its military" and remain prepared to launch a befitting retaliation if subjected to any form of aggression.

