Did Israel Strike North Korea’s Embassy in Tehran? Here’s a Fact Check of Viral Social Media Claim

New Delhi, March 12: A viral claim circulating on social media suggests that North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un warned that “Israel made Huge Mistake” after an alleged Israeli strike on the North Korean embassy in Tehran. However, there is no verified evidence that the statement was ever made or that the embassy was attacked.

The claim spread widely on X, where several users shared posts alleging that Israel had struck the North Korean diplomatic mission in Tehran and that Kim Jong Un issued a strong warning afterward.

Did Israel Strike the North Korean Embassy in Tehran?

The rumors appeared online amid escalating tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States following a series of military strikes and counterattacks in the region.

Some social media posts claimed that Israeli missiles had damaged the North Korean embassy in Tehran. However, no major international news organizations or diplomatic sources have confirmed such an attack. Did US Deploy Planes Carrying Nuclear-Capable ‘Doomsday Missile’ in Middle East Amid World War 3 Fears?

There have also been no official reports from North Korean state media or Iranian authorities confirming that the embassy was targeted during the recent hostilities.

Israel Did Not Strike North Korean Embassy in Tehran

Was North Korean Embassy In Tehran Hit By Israeli Missile?

Did Kim Jong Un Actually Say ‘Israel Made Huge Mistake’?

There is no verified record that Kim Jong Un made the viral statement.

An automated fact-check response from Grok reviewed the circulating posts and described the claim as unverified. According to the response, there is no confirmation from major news agencies such as Reuters or from North Korean state media like Korean Central News Agency. Did Barron Trump Buy USD 50 Million Worth of Oil Sector Stocks Before US and Israel Struck Iran? Know Truth Behind the Viral Social Media Rumours.

The response noted that the viral quote likely spread as misinformation during the ongoing conflict, where unverified claims often circulate rapidly on social media.

North Korea’s Official Position on the Conflict

While the viral quote remains unproven, North Korea has publicly criticized the military actions taken by Israel and the United States against Iran.

A spokesperson for the North Korean foreign ministry issued a statement after Iran’s leadership change, expressing support for Iran’s political process and condemning the attacks.

The spokesperson said North Korea “strongly condemns the aggression of the United States and Israel” and warned that the strikes undermine regional peace and increase instability.

Fact Check Verdict

The viral claim that Kim Jong Un said “Israel made Huge Mistake” after an Israeli strike on the North Korean embassy in Tehran is not supported by any credible evidence.

There are no confirmed reports that Israel struck the embassy, and no verified statement from Kim Jong Un matching the viral quote.

The claim circulating on social media appears to be misinformation spreading during a tense geopolitical situation, highlighting the importance of verifying viral posts before sharing them.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources . The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Kim Jong Un said Israel made a huge mistake after an alleged strike on the North Korean embassy in Tehran. Conclusion : False. There is no verified statement from Kim Jong Un and no confirmed report that Israel struck the North Korean embassy in Tehran. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2026 12:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).