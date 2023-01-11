Mumbai, January 11: Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly deployed the world's largest nuclear-capable mortar weapon at the border as Russia's forces continue to struggle in Ukraine. The nuke-capable 2S4 Tulip self-propelled mortar, dubbed the "Sledgehammer", is twice the size of NATO mortars at 240mm and has a range of 12 miles. Pavel Kamnev, Developer of Russia’s ‘Kalibr’ Cruise Missile, Dies at 86.

The behemoth is capable of destroying large fortifications, military equipment, or troop positions, the Mirror reported. Although it would likely be limited to "micro-nukes", the nuclear bombs still be able to destroy an area the size of a football stadium. The heavy mortar weapon has already wreaked havoc in Afghanistan, Chechnya, and Syria. It can also fire armour-piercing, laser-guided, and outlawed cluster munitions, as well as tactical nuclear weapons, the report added. Vladimir Putin Says Russia Wants an End to War in Ukraine, Pitches for Diplomatic Solution.

The mortars were transported on its own trucks as Moscow’s military top bosses are desperately trying to hold back a ferocious counter-offensive by Ukraine’s forces all along the eastern front. However, a security source expressed concern that even though the weapon is capable of devastating a large area, it will be a very large target for Ukraine’s drone and artillery teams, who are hunting down Russia’s offensive equipment daily. Earlier, Putin had denied having any intentions of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Ukraine’s military denied that Russian forces have taken control of Soledar adding the intensity of battles in the area could be compared to World War 2. Meanwhile, Russian troops unleashed an attack on eastern Kharkiv hours after a surprise visit by German top diplomat Annalena Baerbock and her Ukrainian counterpart, said the governor.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2023 03:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).