Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that Russia wants an end to the war in Ukraine. Putin also said that the the end of the war in Ukraine would inevitably involve a diplomatic solution, reports Reuters. Vladimir Putin Recruiting Russian Prisoners With HIV, Hepatitis in His ‘Private Army’ for Ukraine War: Reports.

Russia Wants an End to the War

