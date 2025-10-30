New Delhi, October 30: Emphasising that Pakistan is infuriated with Afghanistan exercising sovereignty over its own territories, India on Thursday slammed Islamabad for thinking that it has the right to practice cross-border terrorism with impunity. While addressing a regular media briefing on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also expressed New Delhi's full commitment to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Afghanistan.

"I reiterate what I had said in my last briefing. Pakistan is infuriated with Afghanistan exercising sovereignty over its own territories. Pakistan seems to think that it has the right to practice cross-border terrorism with impunity. Its neighbours find it unacceptable. India remains fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Afghanistan," said Jaiswal. The MEA spokesperson's remarks come amid escalating tensions between Kabul and Islamabad after Pakistani forces carried out cross-border operations in Afghanistan. The fresh round of talks between delegations of both countries, held in Turkey earlier this week, also failed to yield any outcome. MEA on Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions: 'Terror-Sponsor Pakistan Blames Neighbours for Internal Failures'.

On Wednesday, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif issued a stern warning to Afghan Taliban, stating that they can test the resolve of Islamabad at their "own peril and doom". He added that Pakistan does not even need to use "a fraction" of its full arsenal to "completely obliterate" the Taliban and push them back to the caves for hiding, Pakistan-based Geo News reported. In a statement shared on X, Pakistan's Defence Minister stated, "We have borne your treachery and mockery for too long, but no more. Any terrorist attack or any suicide bombing inside Pakistan shall give you the bitter taste of such misadventures. Be assured and test our resolve and capabilities, if you wish so, at your own peril and doom."

"Let me assure them that Pakistan does not require to employ even a fraction of its full arsenal to completely obliterate the Taliban regime and push them back to the caves for hiding. If they wish so, the repeat of the scenes of their rout at Tora Bora with their tails between the legs would surely be a spectacle to watch for the people of the region," he added. Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions: Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Warns of ‘Open War’ if Ongoing Peace Dialogue Fails.

On Tuesday, Afghanistan had also issued a stern warning to Pakistan, vowing a strong response to any future military strikes after talks in Islamabad had collapsed following Islamabad's withdrawal. Citing sources, Afghan media outlet Ariana News reported that Pakistan withdrew from the negotiations after presenting what the Afghan delegation described as "unreasonable and unacceptable" demands, including a call for Kabul to recall and exert control over armed individuals allegedly operating against Pakistan — a demand the Afghan side rejected. It added that if Pakistan launches airstrikes on Afghan soil, Afghan forces stand ready to retaliate against Islamabad.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2025 04:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).