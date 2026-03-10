New Delhi, March 10: Pakistan has announced sweeping austerity measures, including a temporary school holidays and the introduction of a four-day workweek for government offices, as the country prepares for potential fuel shortages triggered by escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif unveiled the emergency protocols on Monday, saying the government must act early to conserve fuel and stabilize domestic supplies as global oil prices surge and regional instability threatens energy routes.

Pakistan Announces 4-Day Workweek, School Closures Amid Fuel Shortage Fears

🚨 Oil crisis hits Pakistan!#Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif announces two week closure for schools nationwide as the govt moves to conserve fuel amid global oil shock linked to ongoing Middle East conflict Universities and higher education institutions will shift to online… pic.twitter.com/CFbIUcoILV — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) March 9, 2026

Schools to Close, Universities Move Online

Under the new directives, all schools across Pakistan will remain closed for two weeks beginning March 16. Universities and higher education institutions have been instructed to immediately shift to online classes to reduce transportation and fuel consumption linked to daily student commuting. Crude Oil Prices Surpass USD 100 Barrel As Iran War Impedes Production and Shipping in Middle East.

Officials said the temporary closures are part of a broader national effort to cut fuel demand during a period of uncertainty in global energy markets.

4-Day Workweek for Government Offices

The government will also implement a four-day workweek for public sector offices, while 50 percent of government employees will work remotely. Authorities believe the move will significantly reduce commuting and operational fuel usage across the country.

However, the banking sector will continue operating on its regular schedule to ensure financial services remain uninterrupted.

Government Fuel Allowances Cut by 50 Percent

In a televised address, Sharif announced a 50 percent reduction in fuel allowances across all government departments for the next two months. India Has 74-Day Strategic and Commercial Crude Oil Reserves To Counter Supply Disruptions: Parliament.

“The government must lead by example during this difficult period,” Sharif said, emphasizing that the measures are meant to reduce demand before a full-scale supply disruption occurs.

Pakistan Faces Energy Risk from Global Oil Market

Pakistan relies heavily on imported fuel, making its economy vulnerable to fluctuations in global oil markets. Rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have already pushed oil prices close to USD 100 per barrel, sparking fears of further increases if supply routes in the Gulf region are disrupted.

The situation has raised concerns about inflation, industrial productivity, and economic stability, particularly as Pakistan continues to navigate a fragile recovery.

Government officials said the austerity measures will remain under review and may be expanded or adjusted depending on developments in the global energy market.

