Karachi, Jun 25: Terrorists ambushed security forces patrolling a remote district in southwestern Pakistan, killing five of them before fleeing the scene, according to a media report.

Heavy losses were inflicted on terrorists during the exchange of fire in the Sangan area of District Sibi in Balochistan, Dawn newspaper reported.

Five soldiers of Frontier Corps Balochistan were in an exchange of fire, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan armed forces.

A search operation is also in progress to block the escape routes of the terrorists and apprehend the perpetrators, the ISPR said.

Earlier this month, four soldiers from FC Balochistan were killed in a blast on the Marget-Quetta Road.

Resource-rich Balochistan for a long time has witnessed violence by the Taliban and Baloch nationalists.