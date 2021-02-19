Srinagar, February 19: Terrorist attacked a police party in Barzulla area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Friday. Two policemen sustained injuries in the attack. According to reports, unidentified gunmen fire bullets at security forces in Baghat Barzulla of Srinagar district in Kashmir. Jammu & Kashmir: 79 Terrorist Incidents After Article 370 Repeal, 49 Militants Killed, MHA Tells Parliament.

They have been immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The injured cops are reported to be in critical condition. No terror organization has claimed responsibility for the attack. The entire area has been cordoned off. The J&K police have launched a manhunt operation to nab the terrorists. More details are still awaited.

The attack was conducted om the police party, a day after the Indian Army and police in a joint operation recovered a huge cache of weapons, including warlike stores in the hinterlands of Reasi district in the Jammu region. The Army said that an input was received on Wednesday evening from a reliable source regarding suspicious activity in the remote and dense forests of Makkhidar in the Reasi district.

