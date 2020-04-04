A COVID-19 positive patient passed away in Bagalkot in Karnataka on Friday. Deputy Commissioner, Bagalkot informed that the death toll in the state now stands at 4. US sets new global record with 1,480 virus deaths in 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University, informs AFP news agency.

New Delhi, April 4: In China, a total of 180 patients of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were discharged from hospitals on Friday in the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission informed. Reports inform that the world’s most populous country observed a nationwide three-minute silence on Saturday to mourn patients and medical staff killed by the coronavirus.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in India, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has developed low-cost face shields for first line healthcare professionals at AIIMS Rishikesh for protection from COVID-19. The frame of face shield is 3D printed. The total number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in India stood at 2,547 on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Of these 2,322 are active cases of COVID-19, 162 individuals have recovered and 62 people have succumbed to the disease. LatestLY Live Tracking Map.

In Maharashtra, Dr Milind Kulkarni, a Pune based scientist has developed polymer swabs to collect samples of COVID-19 patients. He says,"To prepare this polymer-based kit we have used polypropylene material to make the stick of the swab & polyester fiber to make the swab portion". Coronavirus Live Tracker Map: Check Real Time Updates on Number of COVID-19 Cases.

In its fight against coronavirus, the East Coast Railway is converting 261 coaches into isolation wards to prepare for a fight against Coronavirus. Out of 261, 46 coaches are being converted into isolation wards at Coaching Depot, Bhubaneswar.