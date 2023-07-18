Warsaw, July 18: Five people were killed and another five were injured when a Cessna 208 plane crashed Monday into a hangar at a sky diving centre in bad weather in central Poland, rescuers said. The plane's pilot and four people sheltering in the hangar from stormy weather were killed in the afternoon crash in Chrcynno, firefighters spokesperson Monika Nowakowska-Brynda said. Poland: Stunt Pilot Killed After His Plane Plunges into Polish River.

An additional five people were injured, two of them seriously, she said. Chrcynno is about 45 kilometers northwest of Warsaw. Firefighters and airborne ambulances took injured victims to local hospitals in the Nowy Dwor Mazowiecki area. Poland Missile Attack: Missiles 'Unlikely' To Have Been Fired From Russia, Says US President Joe Biden.

Poland Plane Crash Photos:

BREAKING: Small plane crashes into hangar near Warsaw, Poland, killing 5 people and injuring at least 10 others pic.twitter.com/4XKdjtLx6y — BNO News (@BNONews) July 17, 2023

Another plane crash in Poland. A dozen people were injured, both as passengers and those on the ground. pic.twitter.com/7VDdBloD7F — David Vaccaro (@davidvaccaro665) July 17, 2023

Rescuers were still checking the hangar for additional victims, said Katarzyna Urbanowska, another spokesperson for local firefighters. Prosecutors and police were investigating the cause of the accident.