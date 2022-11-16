On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden said that the missile which hit Poland was "unlikely" to have been fired from Russia. Biden's statement came after two people died on Tuesday after two Russian missiles that were intended for Ukraine allegedly crossed into a village in Poland. As per reports, the stray missiles fired by Russia landed on the border of Poland and Ukraine. Poland Missile Attack: Video Shows Immediate Aftermath of ‘Russian’ Missile Impact That Killed Two People.

Missile “Unlikely” To Have Been Fired From Russia

NEW: Missile which hit Poland "unlikely" to have been fired from Russia, Biden says — BNO News (@BNONews) November 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)