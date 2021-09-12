On the 20th anniversary of the horrific 9/11 terror attacks, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid tributes to the victims who lost their lives in the attack. Twenty years after terrorists attacked the World Trade Center in New York City, the horrific event is still embedded in people's memories. To mark the milestone anniversary of 9/11, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid homage to the nearly 3,000 victims who died in the tragic attack. NYC Epicenters: 9/11–2021 1/2: Spike Lee Decodes Untold Stories of 9/11 Terror Attacks in His Docu-Series.

The couple listed all 2,977 names of the people killed at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and on United Flight 93 on the homepage of their Archewell Foundation website. The page was titled "In Memoriam" to mark the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks. Total 2,977 people lost their lives on this day, 20 years ago in a fateful terror attack. On September 11, 2001, the United States faced the deadliest terrorist attack in its history. More than 3,000 people were killed in the terror attacks. In a span of just 102 minutes, the twin towers of New York's World Trade Center collapsed after planes hijacked by Al Qaeda operatives crashed into them. Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Explosive Interview With Oprah Winfrey To Air In India On March 28 (Watch Video).

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid a special tribute to the nearly 3,000 victims who tragically passed away on September 11, 2001. As per E! News, the royal couple blacked out their Archwell website and only displayed the text "In Memoriam: September 11, 2001" on its page with a list of all the names of those who lost their lives in the horrific attacks. On a related note, Harry's grandmother- Queen Elizabeth II also sent her prayers and thoughts to those affected by the tragedy. A special ceremony was also held in England to commemorate the day.

Early on Saturday, the Queen had the Windsor Castle guards perform the US National Anthem as dozens of people stood by and watched the performance. Afterwards, spectators took a moment of silence to pay their respects to the deceased, reported E! News. On this day 20 years ago, 19 al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four commercial aeroplanes. Two of the planes were flown into the World Trade Center towers in New York. Another plane struck the west side of the Pentagon, and yet another one crashed in Pennsylvania before reaching its presumed target. The attacks claimed nearly 3,000 lives. On September 10, US President Joe Biden designated September 11 as Patriot and National Day of Service and Remembrance and noted that on this day, all government entities should display the US flag at half-staff.

