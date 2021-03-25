Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's sit-in interview with Oprah Winfrey opened a can of worms. The Royal family of England was left red-faced with racism allegations and so much more. Now the same interview will be screened in India on Colors Infinity and Voot Select on March 28 and April 4 at 8 PM.

Check out Meghan Markle and Prince Harry interview with Oprah Winfrey

The interview that caught much attention from all across the globe is coming to your screens! Watch the Premiere of CBS presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry, 28th March and 4th April at 8 PM on #ColorsInfinity and @VootSelect #MeghanMarkle #PrinceHarry #OprahWinfrey pic.twitter.com/1FGfr4xzQA — Colors Infinity (@colors_infinity) March 25, 2021

