New Delhi, February 25: Against the backdrop of an ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed surprise that the US had not learnt from the past and "fell into another trap", Dawn reported.

"I mistakenly believed that the US would have learned a lesson from the Vietnam War and would not fall into another trap," the Pak president said on Thursday while addressing the concluding session of a two-day international conference on 'South Asia: Emerging Opportunities and Challenges'. US President Joe Biden, NATO Leaders Meet To Reassure Allies Near Russia, Ukraine.

The Pak president's remarks came at a time when Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan, currently on a two-day official visit to Russia, met Russian President Vladimir Putin amid reports that Russia has started the invasion of Ukraine.

He, however, expressed his desire to have enhanced relations with the US in different fields, especially the information technology sector. President Alvi said Europe had decided against any more wars in their own lands but continued to destroy other countries in Africa and the Middle East, Dawn reported.

"Instead of supporting any polarisation, Pakistan desired win-win cooperation in the fields of information technology and trade with the nations for peace and development in the region," he added. The president said Pakistan did not want to be part of any polarisation, and the country's forefathers had also advocated co-existence before demanding a separate homeland.

