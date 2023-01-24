Edinburgh, January 24: In a horrifying incident, a 13-year-old schoolboy was reportedly "beaten like a dog" by a group of teens in Fort William in the Highlands on Thursday night. The rest of the boys recorded the violence on their phones. Several schoolboys can be heard shouting and laughing as the gang thrash the minor in the field. Now, the family of the victim has spoken out after a video of the attack was shared online. UK Shocker: Woman Dies After Man Spikes Her Drink With Powerful Painkiller To 'Knock Her Off For Sex'.

The victim's uncle, who wished to remain anonymous, was quoted as saying he fears a child will die if this violence continues. "So what will it take before someone steps in to stop this violence among kids right now? Will it be when a kid hits the ground and dies? Or when a child takes their own life? There has to be tougher consequences for kids and that has to start within schools, by introducing tougher punishments," the 46-year-old man told the Daily Record. UK: Man Caught on Camera Having Sex With Woman in Liverpool City Centre Sparks Police Probe, Identified by His Girlfriend.

In the disturbing video, which has gone viral on social media, the boy could be seen lying on the grass while the gang of teens unleash their wrath on his head and body. The victim's family alleged that the 13-year-old, who is a student at Lochaber High in the town, has been bullied at school for months. Despite reporting the issue to teachers, the school has failed to take adequate action.

