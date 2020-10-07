London, October 7: The United Kingdom is facing the second wave of coronavirus. The country recorded new 14,542 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The number of people admitted to hospitals due to COVID-19 also rose by 25 percent in a single day, the highest in four months. COVID-19 in UK: Nearly 16,000 Coronavirus Cases Go Unreported Due to 'Technical Error'.

On Sunday, 478 people were admitted to various hospitals in the UK which is 25 percent more as compared to Saturday when 386 were hospitalised. In H=June this year, 491 hospital admissions were reported in the UK.

Over 42,000 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the United Kingdom so far. More than 530,000 people have contracted COVID-19 in the UK until now. According to reports, till Tuesday, there were 2,783 COVID-19 patients in UK hospitals.

Last month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced fresh coronavirus restrictions in the country. As part of the fresh restriction announced by Johnson, pubs and restaurants, table-service only in hospitality venues should be closed by 10 pm.

The UK government also asked people to work from home, and only those people should go to offices for whom working from home is not possible. Wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing is mandatory.

