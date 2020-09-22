London, September 22: Amid the second wave of coronavirus in the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday announced fresh restriction. Addressing the House of Commons, Boris Johnson updates MPs about COVID-19 measures in the wake of rising cases. The new restrictions will be imposed in the country for the next six months. London Lockdown ‘Likely’ Amid Fears That UK Is Heading Towards Second Wave of COVID-19 Pandemic.

The UK PM said that the number of patients in hospital is growing and lives can be saved if the number of daily infections, could be contained. As part of the fresh restriction announced by Johnson, pubs and restaurants, table-service only in hospitality venues should be closed by 10 pm. The UK government also asked people to work from home, and only those people should go to offices for whom working from home is not possible.

Boris Johnson's Speech in The House of Commons:

WATCH LIVE: Prime Minister @BorisJohnson makes a statement in the @HouseOfCommons https://t.co/jYSIvjtv4b — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) September 22, 2020

Johnson said, “If these new measures do not bring coronavirus Reproduction Rate (R-number) below 1, further restrictions will be needed.” the UK is heading towards a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The number of cases per 100,000 people over seven days is reported to have increased in London from 18.8 to about 25, matching a countrywide spike in infections. COVID-19 Second Wave: UK 'Facing Perfect Storm' After Easing Curbs, Claims Top Epidemiologist Neil Ferguson.

Notably, parts of the UK are already under local lockdowns. Heavy fines will be imposed from September 28 on those breaching self-isolation or lockdown rules. Till now, close to 400,000 people have contracted coronavirus in the UK, while the deadly virus have claimed over 41,000 lives. In March, the UK government imposed a blanket lockdown in the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2020 05:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).