Manila, November 25: Six members of a family were killed and two others injured when a fire broke out in a house in the Philippines' Quezon province, police said. A 69-year-old woman and her five grandchildren were trapped inside the two-storeyed house in Candelaria town due to fire. Philippines Ship Fire Video: Boat Carying 120 People Catches Massive Blaze off Island of Bohol; Coast Guard Vessel Deployed

Two other females, aged 48 and 37, were injured, Xinhua news agency reported. The blaze, which broke out at around 1 a.m. local time, was put out an hour and a half later. Philippines: Passenger Ferry Catches Fire in Basilan; 10 Killed and 230 Rescued (Watch Video)

Police said a neighbour witnessed the fire and "saw the family members trapped, shouting and seeking for help."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2023 10:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).