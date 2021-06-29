Cape Town, July 29: The South Africa government's proposal to allow women to have multiple husbands has sparked a stir among the conservatives. The green paper containing the proposal has been prepared by the country's Department of Home Affairs. South Africa, being one of the world's most liberal constitutions, allows polygamy for men and same-sex marriages. Legal Status of Hindu, Muslim Marriages in South Africa Under Spotlight in Green Paper.

“The purpose of the marriage policy is to establish a policy foundation for regulating the marriages of all persons that reside in SA. The envisaged marriage statute will enable South Africans and residents of all sexual orientations, religious and cultural persuasions to conclude legal marriages that will accord with the principles of equality, non-discrimination, human dignity and unity in diversity, as encapsulated in the Constitution,” the document said.

However, the proposal did not go well with conservatives. In a Facebook post, reality TV star Musa Mseleku, who has four wives, said, "Protecting our existence, our spiritual it's important for both the current generation and future generations. Let us defend our culture, tradition and customs by participating in this process. Let us object to Polyandry outright."

Musa Mseleku Shares His Views on Polyandry:

Ganief Hendricks, the leader of the Islamic Al-Jamah party, strongly criticised polyandry. "You can imagine when a child is born, more DNA tests will be needed to discover who the father is," he said.

