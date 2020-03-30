Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Goes Into Isolation With Harem of 20 Women in Germany Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Bangkok, March 29: Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn went into isolation in Germany on Sunday. Maha Vajiralongkorn “isolated” himself with his harem of 20 women in an Alpine luxury hotel amid the outbreak of coronavirus. According to reports, Vajiralongkorn, also known as Rama X booked the entire Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl. Cure for COVID-19? Chinese Scientists Develop Nanomaterial to Combat Coronavirus: Report.

The four-star hotel in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, received “special permission” from the district council to accommodate the Tai king and his group. Local reports claimed that 119 members of the entourage of Rama X were sent back to Thailand on suspicion of being infected with coronavirus. Coronavirus Vaccine: Scientists Identify 69 Drugs That 'May be' Effective in Treating COVID-19 Patients, List Here.

Citizens of Thailand condemned Vajiralongkorn's action without fearing about the law which could land them into jail upto 15 years for criticising the monarchy. After the news of Rama X’s isolation surfaced, “Why do we need a king” hashtag started trending on Twitter. Vajiralongkorn became king in 2016 after the death of his father, Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Meanwhile, in Thailand, the number of coronavirus cases crossed 1,300. As per reports, on Sunday, 143 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the country. Globally, more than 25,000 people lost their lives due to the deadly virus.