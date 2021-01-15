Kampala, January 15: Uganda’s opposition candidate Bobi Wine on Friday exuded confidence in winning the Presidential elections 2021. Bobi Wine claimed that he had won the elections “by far”. He also alleged that the elections witnessed “widespread fraud and violence”. The opposition leader also thanked people of his country for coming out in large number to vote.

Wine, in a tweet, said, “Despite the widespread fraud and violence experienced across the country earlier today, the picture still looks good. Thank you Uganda for turning up and voting in record numbers.” The 38-year-old former popstar-turned-lawmaker’s real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu. Uganda Presidential Elections: Facebook, WhatsApp Banned, Opposition Cites 'Untold Violence' Before Polls.

Tweet by Bobi Wine:

Hello Uganda! Despite the wide spread fraud and violence experienced across the country earlier today, the picture still looks good. Thank you Uganda for turning up and voting in record numbers. The challenge now is for Mr. Byabakama and the EC to declare the will of the Pple. — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) January 14, 2021

Notably, President Yoweri Museveni is seeking a sixth term in office. The Election Commission of the country is likely to declare the result on January 16. The internet has remained down for the third day as the counting of votes is underway. Uganda Accuses Facebook of 'interfering' in Tense Polls.

Museveni, who has ruled Uganda since 1986, has accused Wine of being “an agent of foreign interests.” The 76-year-old leader has defied calls for his retirement, saying he has been elected many times by Ugandans who love him. Ugandan polls are often marred by allegations of rigging. The country has never seen a peaceful transfer of power since independence from Britain in 1962.

