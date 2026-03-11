New York, March 11: Two women have been arrested in Uganda after being reported by neighbours for allegedly kissing in public. The incident, which took place in Arua City, was confirmed by local police this week after a video of the encounter surfaced on social media. The women, aged 21 and 22, were detained under the country’s Anti-Homosexuality Act of 2023, a piece of legislation that has drawn intense global scrutiny for its severe penalties against same-sex relations.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has issued an immediate demand for the women's release, calling on the Ugandan government to repeal laws that criminalise consensual same-sex conduct. The organisation described the arrests as a violation of fundamental rights to privacy and non-discrimination. Activists on the ground report that the women were initially held without legal representation, highlighting a growing trend of "community vigilantism" where citizens use the law to target and harass those perceived to be part of the LGBTQ+ community. Mumbai Human Trafficking Case: International S*x Racket Busted in Andheri, 2 Ugandan Women Rescued; Hotel Owner Absconding.

2 Women Arrested in Uganda for Kissing in Public

According to West Nile Regional Police spokesperson Josephine Angucia, the arrests followed a "tip-off" from a local community member. The complainant alleged that the women were involved in "queer and unusual acts" and were seen kissing in broad daylight. Police also stated that they received photos as evidence from neighbours who had been monitoring the women's residence.

The suspects have reportedly been charged with "committing an act of homosexuality" under Section 2 of the 2023 Act. If convicted, they face a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. While police briefly released the women on bond in late February, reports from HRW indicate they were promptly re-arrested as the state prosecutor seeks further guidance on the case. Russian Man ‘Yaytseslav’ Accused of Secretly Recording S*x Encounters With African Women, Viral Videos Spark Outrage.

Human Rights Watch Demands Repeal of Laws Criminalising Same-S*x Relations

Two women are currently in custody in Uganda for allegedly kissing in public. The pair, whom Ugandan police arrested on February 18, are detained under the country’s Anti-Homosexuality Act, one of the most draconian anti-LGBT legislations in the world. https://t.co/6qmNERuQ82 — Human Rights Watch (@hrw) March 11, 2026

Human Rights Watch has documented a sharp rise in human rights abuses since the Anti-Homosexuality Act was enacted. The group’s latest report notes that the law has unleashed a wave of arbitrary arrests, police extortion, and forced evictions. In many cases, marginalised individuals are being lulled into "entrapment" schemes or targeted through digital surveillance of their private lives.

Prominent Ugandan activist Frank Mugisha noted that the law has created a "dangerous cycle of blackmail." He argued that criminals are increasingly using the threat of reporting someone to the police as a weapon to prey on vulnerable individuals who are too terrified to seek protection from the state.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Human Rights Watch ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 11:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).