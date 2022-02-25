New Delhi, February 25: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky had an ominous warning for his European counterparts in a video conference call on Thursday night, Sky News reported. According to a journalist at Israel's Walla News, he told other leaders: "This might be the last time you see me alive."

The Ukrainian presidential advisor earlier warned that Russia wants to kill Zelensky if it takes Ukraine's capital. It's believed Russia is planning to install a puppet government in Ukraine should it successfully capture Kiev, the report said. Ukraine Faces Total Internet Blackout Amid War With Russia.

A squad of Chechen special forces 'hunters' has been unleashed in Ukraine to detain or kill a set of specific Ukrainian officials, Daily Mail reported. Each soldier was reportedly given a special 'deck of cards' with Ukrainian officials' photos and descriptions on them, a Moscow Telegram channel with links to the security establishment reported, Daily Mail reported. The list is of officials and security officers suspected of 'crimes' by the Russian Investigative Committee, the report added.

It came as Ukraine's President admitted that he is 'target number one' for Russian assassins in his capital, while his family is 'the number two goal' for Putin's hitmen. The Chechen squad is thought to be in a Ukrainian forest and was allegedly given an 'order to kill' if those on the wanted list could not be detained, the report said.

