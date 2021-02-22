Washington, February 22: Days after United Flight 328 had to make an emergency landing at the Denver International Airport owing to engine failure, Boeing Co 777 faces regulatory actions in the USA. The Federal Aviation Agency has ordered a inspection for aircraft using Pratt & Whitney 4000 engines. “Based on the initial information, we concluded that the inspection interval should be stepped up for the hollow fan blades that are unique to this model of engine, used solely on Boeing 777 airplanes,” the FAA said in a statement. Southwest Airlines' Boeing 737 Max 8 Aircraft Lands Safely After Engine Trouble.

Following the Saturday engine failure incident, Japan has also directed Japan Airlines Co Ltd (JAL) and ANA Holdings Inc to suspend the use of Boeing 777 with Pratt & Whitney 4000 engines. Citing a similar incident, the Japan's Transport Ministry said that a JAL flight from Naha Airport to Tokyo International Airport returned to the airport due to a malfunction in the left engine about 100 kilometres north of Naha Airport last December, as reported by Reuters. Oman Air Muscat-Bound Flight Suffers Engine Failure, Makes Emergency Landing at Mumbai Airport.

Meanwhile the probe into the United flight 328 incident found that only the right engine was damaged. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said its initial examination of the plane showed most of the damage was confined to the right engine, with only minor damage to the airplane.It reportedly said the inlet and casing separated from the engine and two fan blades were fractured, while the remainder of the fan blades exhibited damage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2021 09:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).