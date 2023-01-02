New York, January 2: In a freakishly tragic incident, a baggage handler at an airport in Alabama, US died after being sucked into a plane’s engine in a freak accident on new year's eve, reports claim. The scary incident unfolded on Saturday at Montgomery Regional Airport wherein an unidentified Piedmont Airlines ground crew employee reportedly got ingested into the engine of a plane that was parked nearby. Bengaluru: Man Tries to Jump Building For New Year Party in Kottigepalya, Falls to Death.

According to the report published by the Daily Star, the tragedy took place at around 3 pm on Saturday when an unnamed airline crew member was thrown into the engine of an Envoy Air flight that was parked up ahead of schedule for a flight to Dallas, Texas. The Montgomery Regional Airport tweeted, “Today around 3 pm an American Airlines ground crew piedmont employee was involved in a fatality. No additional information is available at this time.” “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased,” the airline added. Helicopter Collision Video: Horrific Moments When Two Helicopters Headed for Crash in Australia's Main Beach Caught on Camera.

Montgomery Regional Airport Tweeted:

Today around 3 pm an American Airlines ground crew piedmont employee was involved in a fatality, no additional information is available at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased. — Montgomery Regional Airport (@flymgm) January 1, 2023

Following the incident, all inbound and outbound flights were cancelled and grounded for more than four hours. After a hiatus of a couple of hours, the airport resumed normal operations at 8:30 pm on the same day. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transpiration Safety Board (NTSB) Are investigating the incident is under investigation.

