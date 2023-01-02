Two helicopters collided near Sea World Theme Park near Main Beach in Australia. The horrific accident killed four people and left three others critically injured. The mid-air collision happened at around 2 pm local time on Monday. Now, a visual of the crash has emerged on social media. Footage of the crash shows a helicopter shortly after take-off being chopped by another aircraft flying over the water. Helicopter Collision in Australia Videos: Two Helicopters Collide in Air Near Sea World Theme Park in Main Beach, Four Killed.

Helicopter Collision Video:

Two Eurocopter EC 130B4 helicopters operating for Sea World Helicopters collide midair on Australia's Gold Coast. Four people have been killed and several others are in a critical condition. https://t.co/CSA8VlIbhG pic.twitter.com/zOVJqivOAM — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) January 2, 2023

Two Helicopters Collides Mid-Air:

#UPDATE : 3 confirmed dead and two injured. Midair collision ending with one helicopter landing safely. Video taken by Pierre Dicho.#Southport - #Australia @rawsalerts pic.twitter.com/bcSiREpLsm — CaliforniaNewsWatch (@CANews_Watch) January 2, 2023

