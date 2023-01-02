Bengaluru, January 2: In a tragic incident, a 30- year-old man who hailed from Odisha allegedly fell to his death from the terrace of his friend’s four-storied building in Kottigepalya in Kamakshipalya police station limits on Saturday, December 31. He was attempting to hop from the third floor of the building to an adjacent one to attend a rooftop New Year party.

According to a report in TOI, the deceased has been identified as Chandrakant Patra who was working in a bag manufacturing factory. Police said that Patra and his friends were residing in neighboring buildings. Delhi: Woman Dies After Being Dragged by Car for 4 Kilometres in Sultanpuri, Five Apprehended; DCW Issues Summons to Police

Patra had partied with some other friends and had consumed alcohol before returning home on Saturday night. His friends from the other building called him to join them in cutting the cake for the New Year party. His brother was already at the party. The buildings were only 3ft apart. UP Shocker: Woman Dies By Suicide After Former Boyfriend Sends Private Pictures to Her Fiance in Shahjahanpur, Accused Arrested

Instead of taking the stairs, he tried to jump to the adjacent building, but lost his balance and fell between the two buildings. He sustained severe injuries and his friends rushed him to a nearby hospital. However, he breathed his last before reaching the hospital.

The Kamakshipalya police have registered an unnatural death case in this connection. Police have also informed his family and will do the autopsy after his parents arrive.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2023 02:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).