Texas, November 24: A two-year-old boy suffered injuries to his stomach after being bitten by a Pitbull in Texas, US. The horrifying incident unfolded when Wright-Haywood left her house to drop her toddler, CJ, off at the daycare on her way to work. Chante Wright-Haywood thought she saw a neighbourhood kid approaching her toddler CJ out of the corner of her eye. Realising it was a dog, she ran into the yard to save the child. The dog pounced on them, forcing the mother and the child to flee back inside their house. The owner of the dog has not been identified yet. The incident was recorded on the doorbell security camera, as per the WKRG report.

The video showed the stray dog broke a plant pot, leapt towards them, and attempted to bite Wright-Haywood, grabbing her coffee cup. Haywood was seen screaming and defending herself while the unknown dog continued its savage attack. She kicked the agitated dog before picking up her son and fleeing for their lives inside the house. But their peril didn't end there. Even after they managed to get inside the house, the canine followed its relentless pursuit, thereby scratching the house's front door and breaking it off its hinges.

Haywood said the dog broke the door hinges off of the (door) frame while describing the incident. "My daughter was able to open the door, and I just kind of pushed him in…the dog was trying to get into the house", Haywood said to the media outlet. She narrated how she and her kids were putting all the body weight on the door to keep the it closed and the dog outside. The family's ordeal ended after Animal Control rushed to the spot following Haywood's phone call.

