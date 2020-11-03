Washington, November 3: The US Elections 2020 will take place on November 3. According to reports, two about two-thirds of the registered voters have already cast their ballots for US Presidential Elections 2020. Media houses will come up with exit polls as soon as voting ends today at 6 pm EST or 4:30 am (November 4) IST. Exit polls are surveys of voters taken after they cast their vote.

People can watch live coverage of exit polls of US elections on NBC News, ABC News, CNN and CBS news. Viewers can also watch these channels online on youtube. For live updates, viewers can also check websites of these media houses. The coverage of US elections 2020 will continue throughout the day. The main coverage will start at 7 pm EST. What is an Exit Poll? Are Exit Polls Reliable? Know All About Post-Voting Survey That May Suggest Mood of The Electorate.

Under the clouds of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, US citizens will go to the polls on Tuesday. President Donald Trump has defined the election as a war to "keep America Great". Meanwhile, Trump's Democratic opponent Joe Biden has called it a "battle for the soul of the nation".

A Biden victory will make history by bringing an Indian-American, Kamala Harris, a heartbeat away from the presidency. She would also be the first woman and the first person with a claim to African descent to become Vice President. US Presidential Election 2020 Time Guide: Hour by Hour Breakdown of When The US Will Vote to What Time Results Will be Out.

In an election process disrupted by the pandemic and the divisiveness it deepened, already an estimated 97.6 million of about 152 million registered voters had cast their ballots by Sunday, 62.1 million by post and 35.5 million at in-person early voting polling sites, according to the US Elections Project. Some states like California and New Jersey sent postal ballots to all their voters to avoid crowds at polling booths during the pandemic.

