Washington, November 4: Republican candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene, who publicly supports the far-right "QAnon" conspiracy theory, won the House of Representatives seat representing northwest Georgia. The path to her victory was widened after the Democratic challenger, Kevin Van Ausdal, had dropped out of the race in September citing personal issues. Track live updates of US Presidential Election 2020 Results.

Greene had drawn criticism from several House members, including representatives from her own party over a series of videos she has been posting on her social media handle to disseminate "racist" and "bigoted" views.

While the chorus was strong against her within the GOP, the party endorsed her after she had won the primary in August. President Donald Trump called her a "future republican star", which led to many others within the red party to eventually embrace her.

What is QAnon?

A conspiracy theory, most circulating among netizens, which claims that Trump is secretly waging a war against a global group of cannibals and pedophiles. The theory propagandists claim that a worldwide child trafficking racket is operating, including the establishments and leaderships of several countries.

This group wants to defeat Trump, and weaken the conservative base in the United States, as per the conspiracy theory. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had issued a warning earlier this year, stating that such fringe views amount to a "domestic terror threat".

Greene had also drawn flak for her alleged remarks against Black and Hispanic men, linking a section among them to human trafficking and drug smuggling "gangs". She had also made remarks which were considered as offensive towards the American Muslims, as she alleged attempts of "Islamist invasion" of US institutions.

