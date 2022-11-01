Gabriel Mitey, a high school teacher, has been fired once again after the parents of the students learned about his dark history. According to the report by NY Post, Mitey was fired from a high school in New York City for behaving inappropriately with students and posting a nearly nude selfie with students. Reportedly, he had joined the school after assuming a new last name.

Mitey (28) started his new job at 6-12 Professional Performing Arts School in Midtown after assuming the name “Gabriel Torres.” According to the media outlet, Principal Kevin Ryan, in a note to families, wrote “as of today, October 31, Mr. Torres is no longer on the PPAS staff, and he will not return to PPAS, nor to any DOE school,” citing “a sizable amount of concern” about the teacher. Amazon Issues ‘Dog Awareness’ Message After US Driver Dies in Dog Attack.

A staffer slammed DOE over the whole "Gabriel Mitey" incident and said it needs to do better. “Mitey should have been removed after students first confided their discomfort with the teacher. After kids came forward with that photo he’d sent through Snapchat, I was shocked that he was ever let back into the classroom,” the staffer said was quoted as saying. Elon Musk Accuses Twitter Board And US Law Firm Wachtell of 'Deliberately' Hiding Evidence from Court.

Reportedly, Mitey was sent to PPAS by the city Department of Education (DOE) when the principal said he needed a special-ed teacher. According to the Special Commissioner of Investigation for city schools, Mitey previously worked at the Lower Manhattan Arts Academy. He was the subject of five probes for alleged misconduct in 2020 and 2021. His father is a DOE teacher and his mother is a Health Department employee. The SCI further said that DOE did not answer any questions about Mitey- including whether it will seek to terminate him or keep him on the city payroll.

