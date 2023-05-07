New York, May 7: A lawsuit has claimed that a former West Virginia teacher convicted of molesting a 14-year-old girl also kept a list of the “Top 10” most attractive middle school students. It was further claimed the teacher was caught masturbating on Oak Glen Middle School property multiple times. The accused was sentenced to a 10 to 20-year sentence after pleading guilty in September to sexual abuse by a person in a position of trust.

According to the reports, the accused had approached the victim when she was 14 years old, who was acting as a teacher's aide to him and expressed his romantic and sexual feelings for her. He took her to a storage cupboard in a media room connected to his classroom to sexually abuse her and perform a sex act, the lawsuit said. US Shocker: Six Female Teachers Arrested For Sexual Misconduct With Students Over Two Days.

According to a report published by Daily Star, Ronald Paul Harris (63) was a history teacher and girls' basketball coach at a school in Hancock County, West Virginia. The now 27-year-old victim has accused the school district and former principal of 'turning a blind eye' towards the ongoing abuse. The victim further alleged that the concerned authorities failed to protect her. US Teacher, Fired for Flirting, Sharing Near-Naked Selfies With Students, Removed From School Again After Parents Learn of His ‘History’.

The lawsuit claimed that the school principal caught the accused teacher while he was sexually abusing the victim in the storage room but walked away without opening the door. The accused then chased the principal and had a conversation with him.

