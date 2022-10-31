Mumbai, October 31: As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to escalate, there are reports of prisoners being recruited into the Russian Army. According to reports, the Russian army is recruiting prisoners who are infected with diseases such as HIV and Hepatitis C into its force. The Ukrainian military intelligence has reportedly claimed that Russia's Wagner is having a mass recruitment drive.

As per reports, the Wagner private military company (PMC) has started recruiting prisoners in Russia who have been suffering from severe infectious diseases such as HIV and Hepatitis C. Intelligence officials also claimed that the prisoners are being recruited to continue the war against Ukraine. Interestingly, the Wagner is also referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin's private army.

Several reports have also claimed that over 100 prisoners have been deployed in the war with coloured bracelets, which marks their illnesses. The reports also stated that there is a "growing indignation at this situation" among other soldiers in Russia, reports News18. Reportedly, the prisoners have been directed to wear red bracelets if they have HIV and white bracelets if they have hepatitis in order to differentiate them from other soldiers.

Multiple reports suggest that Russian medical professionals have refused to provide any kind of care to the wounded soldiers having hepatitis or HIV. At present, over 100 prisoners infected with HIV/AIDS or hepatitis are part of the Russian Army. Meanwhile, reports said that the infected prisoners are on bad terms with other Russian soldiers, although both are fighting the war against Ukraine with each other. Russia-Ukraine War: President Vladimir Putin Says He Won’t Use Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine.

In the past, the United Nations and the French government have reportedly accused the Wagner's of committing crimes including rapes and robberies against civilians in the Central African Republic. Reports also say that they have been involved in various atrocities during Ukraine's invasion and especially in Bucha.

