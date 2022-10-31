In an unfortunate incident that took place in Pakistan, a journalist was crushed to death in an accident near Sadhoke in Gujranwala district on Sunday during former PM Imran Khan's long march. According to reports, the reporter was run over by PTI Chairman Imran Khan's container. A local media outlet said that the journalist identified as Sadaf Naeem fell from the container after which she was crushed by the vehicle. Two-Finger Test Banned by Supreme Court; Persons Conducting It To Be Held Guilty of Misconduct.

Journalist Crushed by Imran Khan’s Truck During Coverage

Pakistani journalist crushed by Imran Khan's truck during coverage https://t.co/Lh4WGSsd5W pic.twitter.com/JLl089dDdj — Reuters (@Reuters) October 31, 2022

