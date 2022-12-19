Mumbai, December 19: In what could be seen as life-threatening decisions, Amsterdam's world-famous red light district which houses sex workers posing in windows to attract clients could well be closed soon. According to reports, the city which is famous for red light district area will soon be calling shutters on Amsterdam window sex.

According to a report in Mirror.Co.UK, the local council of Amsterdam will this week vote to put a permanent shut on the brothel windows of the city's renowned De Wallen district. If reports are to be believed, window shopping for sex could possibly end by this week after the local council takes a decision on the same through votes. Gruesome! Texas Woman Fakes Pregnancy Using Silicone Tummy, Stabs Pregnant Mother Over 100 Times To Steal Her Unborn Child; Awarded Death Sentence.

Interestingly, the window brothels are used by sex workers in order to advertise themselves and invite clients. At present, the red curtains of the window brothers are kept down only when a client is in the brothel room or if the sex worker is not present. As per a report by the The Telegraph, Amsterdam’s municipal council will vote this week in order to keep the curtains of window brothels down forever.

The move to put a curtains of window brothels down for ever was proposed by the country's Democratic 66 party. Once passed, the decision will affect the De Wallen district which houses brothels in large numbers. However, clients have been asked to book sex workers using QR code as opposed to the traditional way of booking them from behind the glass of the window brothels. Vladimir Putin’s Private Army Raped Several Women and Girls in Mali, Made Nude Videos of Survivors: Report.

While the proposal has been opposed by sex workers who said that they will face difficulties in getting potential clients. One of the sex worker said that Amsterdam is the "world’s safest place to work". The sex worker also spoke about the advantage of having of window brothels and said, "You don’t have to answer mails, you don’t have to pay for web adverts."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2022 08:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).