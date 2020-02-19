10 ID Cards of 26/11 Attackers Carrying Hindu Names Were Fake: Ujjawal Nikam

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): Special Public Prosecutor in 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case Ujjwal Nikam on Wednesday said it is true that the 10 ID cards of the attackers were fake; however, it cannot be established what was the motive of Pakistan behind this.Speaking to ANI, Nikam said: "I do not know what was the plan of ISI. After 26/11 terror attacks, 10 ID cards were produced in the court in which one was of Qasab and others belonged to nine other attackers, who were killed.""These were fake ID cards. It is true that Hindu name was written on those ID cards. But Ajmal Kasab made statements in the Mumbai court that they have those fake ID cards," he said.Nikam said that as per Kasab's statement, Kafa, who gave military training to Kasab, told them and others that they will be given 10 fake names to misguide the police."They were told that they have to use fake ID cards to misguide the police. We have also proved this in the court. But what was the intention of Pakistan behind this was not known to Kasab. But the evidence was clear that ID cards were fake," added Nikam.In his book 'Let Me Say It Now', former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria has claimed that had Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) succeeded in its plan, the 26/11 Mumbai attacker Kasab would have died as a Hindu named Samir Chaudhary.According to an excerpt from the book, if everything went according to plan, and Kasab would have died as Chaudhary and the media would have blamed "Hindu terrorists" for the attack. He also claimed fake identity cards with Indian addresses were planted for 26/11 terrorists.When asked about Pakistan's plan to put blame on Hindus, Nikam said: "This is about inference, but I don't make an estimation as I am a student of law. It is true that Pakistan ISI's connection with LeT is established in the 26/11 terror attack. This was also cleared with David Headley's statements. Even Kasab said that some army personnel were present in his training camp, but it cannot be established what Pakistan wants to show." (ANI)

