102 New Positive Coronavirus Cases in Tamil Nadu, 100 of Them Attended Delhi's Tablighi Meet

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 3 (ANI): Another 100 people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet in New Delhi from Tamil Nadu have tested positive for COVID-19, state health secretary Beela Rajesh said here on Friday. With this the number of coronavirus positive people from the Nizamuddin cluster has gone up to 364 in the state.The total number of infections in Tamil Nadu is now at 411 and 7 people have recovered/discharged so far."Today 102 new positive cases reported in Tamil Nadu, out of them 100 people had participated in Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 411, out of which 364 had participated in Delhi's Jamaat event," Rajesh told media here.The health secretary also said that a total of 1200 people, who participated in last month's Markaz Nizamuddin congregation of Tablighi have been traced in the state. "All of them have been placed under quarantine," she added.According to the district wise break up Chennai reported 81 cases, the highest number of cases in the state followed by Dindigul, which had 43 cases. State Health Minister C Vijayabaskar also took to twitter to post: "Number of #COVID19 cases reaches 411 including seven discharged people in Tamil Nadu. 1,580 COVID-19 infected and possibly infected people are admitted to different hospitals in the state."The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across India were linked to the gathering including deaths in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana.An FIR was earlier registered against Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 in the national capital.Several state governments are tracing and identifying all those who attended the gathering. A large number of people in different states have already been placed under quarantine as a precautionary measure. (ANI)

