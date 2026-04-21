Mumbai, April 21: The investigation into the Amravati s*x scandal expanded on Monday, April 20, as the mother of a minor survivor filed a formal complaint at the Paratwada police station. This development marks the third case registered in connection with the ongoing probe into a network accused of targeting and exploiting minor girls. While two cases have been registered against Uzer Khan (Uzair Khan), one is against main accused Ayan Ahmed, also known as Ayaan Shaikh.

According to the Times of India (TOI), the latest FIR was registered against Uzer Khan, who is identified as the second accused in the broader investigation. The complaint alleges that the 20-year-old resident of Paratwada engaged in the stalking of a 16-year-old girl. Authorities noted that this girl was not among the eight survivors originally identified from objectionable photos and videos that were recorded and shared online. Amravati S*x Scandal: First Minor Survivor Files Complaint As SIT Tightens Probe, 8 Arrested.

Amravati SP (rural) Vishal Anand confirmed that Uzer Khan had been in contact with the teenager. Despite warnings from the girl's parents to cease his actions, the accused reportedly continued to stalk her online. "Based on the complaint by the girl's mother, an offence has been registered against Uzer under POCSO Act and Section 78 BNS (stalking). SIT is supervising the investigation," SP Anand was quoted as saying.

Currently, eight suspects are in police custody, while 10 additional individuals are undergoing interrogation as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) continues its analysis of digital and forensic data retrieved from seized devices. Ayaan Shaikh Viral Video: How a Rift Between Friends Led to Ayan Ahmed’s Arrest and Blew the Lid off the Amravati S*x Scandal.

Amravati S*x Scandal: Police Urge Survivors To Come Forward

While eight survivors have been identified through viral video content, police continue to urge other victims to come forward without fear of social stigma. Officials emphasized that they are taking rigorous legal precautions to ensure the identity of every survivor remains confidential.

"We are committed to giving them psychological support. We are ready to help them in all possible ways," SP Anand stated, adding that statements are being recorded in strict confidentiality before a woman magistrate under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigators are currently focused on gathering corroborative evidence to build a comprehensive case against those responsible for the exploitation.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 10:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).