Mumbai, April 21: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced an 18-hour scheduled water disruption across several wards in South Mumbai starting Wednesday, April 22. The cut is necessary to facilitate the installation of two 1,500 mm diameter butterfly valves on a primary pipeline connected to the Bhandarwada Hill Reservoir tunnel. The work, located at Shivdi along Haji Bunder Road in the F South ward, is part of a broader civic initiative to improve the long-term distribution efficiency of the city's water network.

BMC Announces 18-Hour Water Cut in South Mumbai

Maintenance operations are set to begin at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, April 22, and are expected to conclude by 4:00 AM on Thursday, April 23. The technical upgrade aims to streamline water flow between the Bhandarwada, Fosberry, and Golanji Hill Reservoirs, which serve as critical hubs for the island city’s supply. Underground Local Trains in Mumbai Soon? What We Know.

Areas Facing Complete Water Shutdown

The disruption will impact five major wards (A, B, C, E, and F South). Several high-profile institutions and residential zones will experience a total halt in supply during the 18-hour window:

A Ward (April 22): Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), P. D’Mello Road, the Naval Dockyard, Reserve Bank of India, St. George Hospital, and Government Dental College.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), P. D’Mello Road, the Naval Dockyard, Reserve Bank of India, St. George Hospital, and Government Dental College. B Ward (April 22): Umarkhadi, Noorbag, Chinchbunder, Walpakhadi, Jail Road, Dana Bunder, and Wadi Bunder.

Umarkhadi, Noorbag, Chinchbunder, Walpakhadi, Jail Road, Dana Bunder, and Wadi Bunder. E Ward (April 22): Mazgaon, Dockyard Road, and surrounding neighborhoods.

Mazgaon, Dockyard Road, and surrounding neighborhoods. F South Ward (April 22): Sewri Fort Road and various port areas.

On Thursday morning, April 23, the shutdown will extend to parts of Dongri, Masjid Bunder, and Mohammed Ali Road in B Ward; Bora Bazaar and Pakmodia Street in C Ward; and Wadala (East) and Abhyudaya Nagar in F South.

Hospitals and Localities Under Low Pressure

While some areas will have no water, others will experience significantly reduced pressure. Most notably, several major medical facilities will be affected throughout the maintenance period:

Hospitals: KEM, Tata Memorial, Wadia, MGM, JJ, Kasturba, and Nair hospitals are all slated to receive low-pressure supply.

KEM, Tata Memorial, Wadia, MGM, JJ, Kasturba, and Nair hospitals are all slated to receive low-pressure supply. Residential Zones: Residents in Nagpada, Agripada, and Byculla (E Ward), as well as Parel, Lalbaug, Dadar, and Hindmata (F South), should expect diminished flow on April 23. Mumbai Local Train Services Disrupted on Central Line After Empty Rakes Derail Near Dombivli Station, Derailment Triggers Peak-Hour Chaos (Watch Videos).

BMC Advisory for Residents

Civic officials have urged residents to store a sufficient amount of water before 10:00 AM on Wednesday and to use their reserves judiciously. As a standard health precaution following major pipeline work, the BMC advises citizens to boil and filter drinking water for four to five days after the supply is restored. The civic body expressed regret for the inconvenience but emphasised that these infrastructure upgrades are vital for the city's ageing distribution system.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 08:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).