1,026 COVID-19 Cases Take Mumbai Tally to 24,427; 53 More Die

Mumbai, May 12 (PTI) Maharashtra reported 1,026 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 24,427 on Tuesday, while the death toll rose to 921, a health department official said.

With 53 fresh deaths, 28 of them in Mumbai alone, the number offatalities shot up to 921, he said.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positivecases 24,427, new cases 1,026, deaths 921, discharged 5,125, active cases 18,381, people tested so far 2,21,645. PTI

