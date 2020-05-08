111 New Coroanvirus Cases Found in Pune Disrict, Nine Deaths

Pune, May 8 (PTI) Pune district reported 111 new coronavirus patients since previous evening, taking the number of cases to 2,572 on Friday, health officials said.

The death toll due to the pandemic in the district reached 143 with nine patients succumbing to the infection on Friday.

"Of the 111 new cases, 92 were found in the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which now has 2,247 patients," said an official.

"Five cases were found in Pimpri-Chinchwad where the number of cases now stands at 159 and rest in rural areas," he added.

