13 More COVID-19 Cases in Telangana, Tally Reaches 983: State Health Minister

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 25 (ANI): A total of 13 new coronavirus cases were reported in Telangana, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 983, state health minister Eatala Rajendra said on Friday."After the announcement, till yesterday night, eight positive cases have reported. From last night till today morning, only five positive cases were reported. Since morning, no cases have been reported till now. Therefore, a total of 983 coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the state, including 291 patients cured/discharged and 25 deaths in the state," he said.As many as 663 coronavirus active patients have been isolated and are being treated."Some people will ill-intention posted a photo of a broken washbasin and dilapidated bathrooms which is false. All the repairs in Gandhi Hospital were done in line with the norms of COVID-19 hospitals. But there are some people who are spreading fake photos on social media," Rajendra said.He further said, "Personal Protection Kits for the doctors were given from the beginning and no doctor has been infected with coronavirus. There are reports that one lab technician has tested positive for coronavirus in Gadwal district." (ANI)

