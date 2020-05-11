14 New COVID-19 Cases in Odisha Today

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 11 (ANI): Fourteen COVID-19 cases were reported Odisha on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 391 in the State.According to an official statement, "as on May 10 midnight, 63,478 samples have been tested and 391 cases have been tested positive till May 11, 2 pm.""One COVID-19 case was reported in Rourkela, Kendrapara each and 12 in Ganjam, taking the total number of cases to 391 in Odisha," added the statement.According to the Health and Family Welfare Department, 85 people have been discharged and three people have died of the virus so far.So far, 20,916 patients have either been cured or discharged while 2,206 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)