Agra: 4 Drown in Yamuna River While Bathing Near Balkeshwar Ghat in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Videos)

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At least four people, including teenagers and young adults, died after a group drowned while bathing in the Yamuna River near Balkeshwar Ghat in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra on Tuesday. Police and local divers launched a rescue operation after several youths reportedly entered the river together amid intense summer heat and began struggling in deep water, as reported by Dainik Bhaskar. According to officials, seven people — including young men, women and a minor boy — were caught in the river current during the incident. Rescue teams managed to pull several victims out of the water, but four later died during treatment or were found dead after search operations.

The incident occurred at Balkeshwar Ghat, a popular riverside spot in Agra where locals often gather during summer. Eyewitnesses alerted police after seeing members of the group drowning in the river. Soon after, police personnel, local divers and rescue teams reached the spot and began search operations. Rajkot Tragedy: 4 Family Members Drown in Aji Dam After Visit to Mogal Mata Temple In Gujarat; 3 Bodies Recovered, One Missing.

4 Drown in Yamuna River While Bathing in Agra

आगरा थाना एत्माद्दौला क्षेत्र में मंगलवार को यमुना नदी में नहाने के दौरान बड़ा हादसा हो गया, गहरे पानी में जाने से चार लोग डूबने लगे, जिससे मौके पर अफरा-तफरी मच गई स्थानीय लोगों ने बहादुरी दिखाते हुए एक लड़के और दो किशोरियों को बाहर निकालकर अस्पताल पहुंचाया, जबकि एक छोटे बच्चे… pic.twitter.com/0CUhRKTsEM — Prime News (@PrimeNewsInd) May 12, 2026

Authorities said five people were initially rescued from the Yamuna and rushed to SN Medical College emergency ward for treatment. However, three of them later succumbed. Another victim, an 11-year-old boy, was recovered from the river after nearly two hours of search efforts.

Police identified the deceased as including young residents from Agra and nearby areas who had reportedly gone to the river without informing family members.

Family members told police that some of the victims had gathered for a birthday celebration before heading to the river for bathing. According to relatives, the children and youths left together during the morning and entered the water amid high temperatures in the city. Noida Shocker: 5-Year-Old Crushed to Death After Iron Gate Falls While Playing, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The deaths triggered scenes of grief at the hospital and riverbank, where relatives gathered as rescue operations continued. Local residents also joined the efforts to trace the missing victims before all bodies were recovered.

Senior police officials said the Yamuna’s depth and uneven riverbed often make certain stretches dangerous for swimmers, especially during summer when crowds increase near ghats. Authorities appealed to residents to avoid entering deep waters and to remain cautious around riverbanks lacking safety arrangements.

Accidental drownings are reported frequently from river ghats across Uttar Pradesh during the summer season, particularly involving people attempting to bathe or swim in strong currents without safety equipment or supervision.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Dainik Bhaskar), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 04:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).